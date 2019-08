Howard Police along with other emergency services are on scene at a single vehicle traffic crash at Beelbi Creek Rd Beelbi Creek.

EMERGENCY crews were called to a single-car crash into a tree at Beelbi Creek.

Howard police attended the scene on Beelbi Creek Rd and Nobbs Rd just after 1pm today.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokesman said no one was injured in the crash.

One Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crew attended and made the scene safe.