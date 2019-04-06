Menu
Two people were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital from the series of crashes.
Emergency services called to three crashes on the Coast

6th Apr 2019 9:15 AM
EMERGENCY services attended three single-vehicles on the Fraser Coast in the space of nine hours.

A man was transported to Hervey Bay Hospital following a single-vehicle rollover on Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay, about 9.55pm on Friday. He sustained minor injuries.

Paramedics attended a single motorbike crash at Ibis Boulevard, Eli Waters, at 10.08pm. A man sustained minor injuries and was transported in a stable condition to Hervey Bay Hospital.

A single-vehicle collided with a horse on the Bruce Hwy, Tinana South about 5.39am on Saturday. Two female passengers were not injured and did not require treatment or transport. 

