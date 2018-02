Crash at the corner of Bideford and Colyton Sts, Torquay.

EMERGENCY services are at the scene of a two-car crash in Torquay.

The two-vehicle crash occurred at the intersection of BIdeford St and Colyton St, Torquay, about 3pm on Wednesday.

Queensladn Fire and Emergency Services are at the scene. Several people are being treated.