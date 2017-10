Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Hervey Bay.

Emergency services at the scene of a crash in Hervey Bay. Inge Hansen

PART of Boat Harbour Dr has been blocked off after a two-vehicle crash on Monday afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the Hervey Bay road after reports of a crash after 4pm.

It is believed one of the cars rear-ended the other.

Traffic control is in place along Boat Harbour Dr between Main St and Hunter St.

More to come.