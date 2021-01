An ambulance crew was on standby at the scene of a reported gas leak. Picture: Heidi Petith

A reported gas leak at a private address in Maryborough saw emergency services rush to the scene.

Paramedics from the Queensland Ambulance Service were on standby at the scene for the duration of the incident after gas fumes were reported about 12.32am.

No one required assistance.