28°
News

Emergency services en route to single vehicle crash

Matthew McInerney
by

EMERGENCY services are en route to a singe vehicle crash.

Paramedics are responding to a reported single vehicle crash at Bauple-Woolooga Rd, Gundiah.

The incident occurred Thursday afternoon, about 3.30pm.

More to come.

Topics:  fccrash fctraffic

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft warned he faces sack

Fraser Coast mayor Chris Loft warned he faces sack

LOCAL Government Minister Mark Furner has penned a letter to Fraser Coast Mayor Chris Loft ordering him to take “remedial action” and change his ways or risk the...

Crash involving pub courtesy bus: woman seriously hurt

A three-car crash happened on Torquay Rd, Scarness next to the Torquay Police Station, about 7.41pm on September 6.

The accident scene was next to the Hervey Bay Police Station.

Newsagency revealed as $30M winner yet to be found

$30 million lotto win - (L) Lucy Marshall, Leonie Ellis and Chris McKechnie from Nextra Fraser Gateway Newsagency.

The winning ticket was unregistered.

Guy McLean delivers powerful poem against fracking

The declaration against gas mining and fracking was made at the Wide Bay Burnett Water 4 Life ride and protest march, from the Heritage Rose Gardens to Queens Park, Maryborough. Gut McLean has written an empassioned protest poem 'The Time is Now'.

Guy McLean shares his objection to fracking through his poem

Local Partners