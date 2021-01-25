Emergency services kept busy with two crashes in Bay overnight

Emergency services have attended the scene of two single-vehicle crashes in Hervey Bay overnight.

The first was a single-vehicle rollover in Kawungan on Doolong Rd.

A man and woman were transported to Hervey Bay Hospital with minor injuries after the crash, which happened about 6.56pm on Sunday.

A second crash happened in Scarness about 4.35am.

One male patient was treated following the single-vehicle crash on Monday.

He was transported in a stable condition.