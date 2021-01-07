Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
News

Emergency services on scene of crash south of Grafton

Jarrard Potter
7th Jan 2021 11:16 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Emergency services have responded to a serious collision on Armidale Rd at Clouds Creek, between Nymboida and Dundurrabin.

About 10.56am emergency services were called to the crash. The Westpac Rescue Helicopter has also been tasked for a primary mission to the scene.

It is unknown how many people are injured or the number of vehicles involved.

The crash is just one of many keeping emergency services busy on a wet and rainy day, with a multiple car pile up causing delays on the Pacific Highway in the Park Beach area in Coffs Harbour earlier today.

MORE TO COME.

Grafton Daily Examiner

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: The meaning behind community ‘foot fetish’ saga

        Premium Content REVEALED: The meaning behind community ‘foot fetish’ saga

        Humour The community was convinced something strange was afoot.

        $240,000 PROJECT: Work begins on upgrade of major Bay road

        Premium Content $240,000 PROJECT: Work begins on upgrade of major Bay road

        News The improvements include road widening and kerb and channel realignment works

        Bay businesswoman shares regional success story

        Premium Content Bay businesswoman shares regional success story

        Business She said restrictions that arose from the virus pandemic were like a blessing in...

        Woman faces weapons charge after cops find fishing knife

        Premium Content Woman faces weapons charge after cops find fishing knife

        News The court heard she used it to cut off tackle while fishing but otherwise “didn’t...