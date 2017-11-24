WATCH: Woman in serious condition following Bay crash

UPDATE

A WOMAN in her 60s has been seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Torquay.

She was taken to Hervey Bay hospital after reporting neck and chest pain.

It appears a red car with one person inside impacted a white car driven by the woman about 10.45am Friday.

A second person was in the white car.

It is unknown which direction the cars were travelling and what the exact cause of the crash was.

EARLIER

Two cars have collided at an intersection in Torquay.

Early reports suggest one car crashed into the side of another as it drove through the intersection at Freshwater St and Tavistock St in Torquay.

Emergency services are on the scene.

