Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

WATCH: Woman in serious condition following Bay crash

Inge Hansen
by

UPDATE

A WOMAN in her 60s has been seriously injured in a two vehicle crash in Torquay.

She was taken to Hervey Bay hospital after reporting neck and chest pain.

It appears a red car with one person inside impacted a white car driven by the woman about 10.45am Friday.

A second person was in the white car.

It is unknown which direction the cars were travelling and what the exact cause of the crash was.

 

Photos
View Photo Gallery
 

EARLIER

Two cars have collided at an intersection in Torquay.

Early reports suggest one car crashed into the side of another as it drove through the intersection at Freshwater St and Tavistock St in Torquay.

FOLLOW MORE FCEMERGENCY STORIES HERE

Emergency services are on the scene.

More to come

Related Items

Topics:  fcemergency hervey bay torquay two vehicle crash

Fraser Coast Chronicle
Downer reveals why it pulled out of rail contract tenders

Downer reveals why it pulled out of rail contract tenders

Downer says it was forced to pull out of a tender for rail contracts in 2010 when Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk was Transport Minister for the Bligh Government.

What M'boro candidates said about health services

Maryborough Hospital.

The city's candidates reveal what they have planned for Maryborough.

EXPLAINED: The story behind this touching viral photo

TOUCHING: Paramedics fulfilled the wish of a palliative care patient who wanted to visit the beach for one of the last times.

It wasn't the first time the pair had met the woman in her 70s.

How your candidates will combat the our ice crisis

Bayside Transformations Director Tina Davie at the site which the organisation hopes to buy next year.

Our candidates have laid their plans to tackle the drug crisis.

Local Partners