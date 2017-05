Police at the scene of an alleged stabbing of a man in his forties at a unit on George St, Pialba.

A MAN is being treated by paramedics after an alleged stabbing in Hervey Bay.

Police were called to the disturbance at a unit block in Pialba where they discovered the man, in his early 40s, with a stab wound to his back.

Emergency crews were called at about 9.20am on Sunday to the George St residence.

The injured man's wound is non-life-threatening.

Investigations into the incident are continuing.