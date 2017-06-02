Woman taken to hospital after veering into a fence

A car crashed into a fence near the intersection on Boat Harbour Dr and Denmans Camp Rd.

UPDATE 11.30AM: A woman has been taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after veering off the road into a fence.

Two vehicles have been towed away from the scene of the crash.

The woman who ran into a fence had minor injuries.

Another person was taken to hospital, also with minor injuries.

Fire crews were cleaning up the scene and traffic is back to normal.

Emergency services attend a crash at the intersection of Boat Harbour Dr and Denmans Camp Rd, Scarness. Amy Formosa

EARLIER:

EMERGENCY services are responding to a multi-vehicle crash.

The incident happened near the intersection of Boat Harbour Drive and Denmans Camp Rd, Scarness, about 10.45am on Friday.

Three cars are understood to have been involved, with reports one has crashed through a fence.

Traffic control is in place.