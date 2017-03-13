Helicopter called in after rollover on Fraser Island

8.15AM: A helicopter is en route to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover at Fraser Island.

Queensland Ambulance Service received a call about the incident at 7.38am.

Helo tasked to #FraserIsland to retrieve a female patient following reports of a single vehicle rollover just after 7.30am. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 12, 2017

A QAS spokeswoman confirmed crews were at the scene.

Police were unable to provide details about the crash, but confirmed they were also responding to the incident.

