UPDATE: Bruce Highway clear after two-car crash

Matthew McInerney
Tom Daunt
22nd Apr 2017 11:40 AM

1.10PM: The Bruce Highway is now clear following a high speed crash at Curra earlier this afternoon. 

Traffic was held up as emergency services worked to pull the wreckage of the two vehicles apart. 

One person was transported to Gympie Hospital with only minor injuries.

12.10PM: The Bruce Highway's northbound lanes are closed due to a two-vehicle crash.

The crash was reported to be 5km north of Gunalda, but a post on Clayton's Towing said it occurred at Curra.

It is understood a vehicle came off the trailer on which it was being towed and hit a 4WD.

Emergency services are at the scene.

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a two-car crash at Gunalda.

The crash, which occurred on the Bruce Highway about 5km north of Gunalda, is causing delays to northbound traffic.

Queensland Ambulance Service are in attendance at what was described as a minor crash.

Northbound motorists should delay traffic and exercise caution in the area.

Topics:  bruce highway fccrash fctraffic

The Bruce Hwy is now clear following a high speed crash at Curra earlier this afternoon.

