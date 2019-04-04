Menu
A car rolled 4m down an embankment on Yandina Coolum Rd as a result of the two-vehicle crash.
john mccutcheon
Five injured after two-vehicle crash on major Coast road

Ashley Carter
by
4th Apr 2019 3:35 PM | Updated: 4:19 PM
FIVE people have been hospitalised following a traffic crash on a major Sunshine Coast road where a car rolled 4m down a culvert.

A Queensland Ambulance Service spokeswoman said crews were called to the two-vehicle crash on Yandina Coolum Rd at Coolum Beach about 3.10pm and assessed eight people at the scene.

Traffic was
john mccutcheon

Multiple paramedics, police and firefighters attended the scene and traffic was blocked heading south on the Sunshine Motorway.

Two men and three children were taken to Sunshine Coast University Hospital in a stable condition.

One of the men reportedly suffered spinal injured as a result of the crash.

Witnesses said traffic was "bumper-to-bumper" from Peregian Springs to Coolum Beach as emergency services cleared the crash about 4pm.

Two men and three children were hospitalised as a result of the crash. One of the men reportedly suffered spinal injuries.
john mccutcheon

Police were conducting traffic control and long delays were expected. Drivers were being urged to proceed with caution.

A Queensland Police spokesman said while there weren't many details on the crash, it appeared to be a head-on collision. 

