EMERGENCY service crews are on the scene of a three-car crash on the Bruce Hwy at Bauple.

A spokeswoman from the Queensland Ambulance Service said paramedics has attended the scene as a precaution, but there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Fire and emergency crews were clearing the scene at the intersection of the Bruce Hwy and Chapmans Rd East.

A spokesman from Queensland Police Media said traffic was not being delayed by the crash.