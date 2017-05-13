Man, young female, taken to hospital after rollover

5.15PM: TWO people were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital after a two-vehicle crash on Saturday.

The crash occurred near the intersection of Kent and Ferry Sts about 4.15pm.

A white Toyota Hilux landed on its roof after it collided with a Toyota Corolla.

Two people, believed to be an adult male and young female, were taken to Hervey Bay Hospital in a stable condition.

Fire crews, police and paramedics are all at the scene.

Motorists are advised to avoid the area.

The roads are currently not open to traffic but police estimate the road may soon reopen.

EARLIER: Emergency services are at the scene of a rollover at Maryborough.

The two-vehicle crash occurred near the intersection of Kent and Ferry Sts about 4.15pm on Saturday.

A four-wheel drive is on its roof.

Fire crews, police and paramedics are all at the scene.

Queensland Ambulance Service is understood to have treated two patients.

Ferry St is currently not open to traffic but police estimate the road may soon reopen.