Emergency services at serious crash near Hervey Bay

Two people have been left with critical injuries following two separate accidents in the southeast last night.

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a serious crash in Booral.

A woman is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment, a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said.

Serious accident on Barallen street #Booral, lengthy delays expected, please avoid the area. — Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 2, 2018

It is believed the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a tree.

The incident happened about 8.15pm on Friday in Barallen St.

More information to come.

Lengthy delays are expected and traffic is urged to avoid the area.