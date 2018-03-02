Menu
Two people have been left with critical injuries following two separate accidents in the southeast last night.
Breaking

Emergency services at serious crash near Hervey Bay

Carlie Walker
by
2nd Mar 2018 8:34 PM

PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a serious crash in Booral.

A woman is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment, a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said.

It is believed the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a tree.

The incident happened about 8.15pm on Friday in Barallen St.

More information to come.

Lengthy delays are expected and traffic is urged to avoid the area.

Local Partners