Emergency services at serious crash near Hervey Bay
PARAMEDICS are at the scene of a serious crash in Booral.
A woman is in a critical condition and is currently receiving treatment, a spokesman from Queensland Ambulance Media said.
Serious accident on Barallen street #Booral, lengthy delays expected, please avoid the area.— Queensland Ambulance (@QldAmbulance) March 2, 2018
It is believed the vehicle she was travelling in collided with a tree.
The incident happened about 8.15pm on Friday in Barallen St.
More information to come.
Lengthy delays are expected and traffic is urged to avoid the area.