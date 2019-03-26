Emissions target could be crippling for M'boro business

THE initiative is aimed at creating a cleaner, greener future.

But manager and part-owner of Maryborough's Dale and Meyers Hardwood Sawmill Curly Tatnell says Labor's 45 per cent emissions reduction target could have a crippling effect on his business.

He fears electricity prices will sky-rocket if the target becomes policy after the Federal Election, expected in May.

"If electricity prices go mad the way people are expecting them to it is a huge concern," he said.

"If we get jammed with electricity and increased salaries, the industry is in real, real trouble."

Mr Tatnell said the timber industry was struggling to compete with cheaper imports now, let alone with higher prices.

The sawmill has looked at different options, such as solar power and co-generation, to reduce the electricity bill but found neither option was currently viable.

Mr Tatnell said there was no denying the reality of climate change, but it wasn't up to Australia to act alone.

"If we stop totally it's not going to have any effect until everyone in the world decides we need to do something," he said.