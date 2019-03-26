Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CONCERNED: Curly Tatnell from Dale & Meyers Hardwood Sawmill in Maryborough.
CONCERNED: Curly Tatnell from Dale & Meyers Hardwood Sawmill in Maryborough. Alistair Brightman
News

Emissions target could be crippling for M'boro business

Carlie Walker
by
26th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE initiative is aimed at creating a cleaner, greener future.

But manager and part-owner of Maryborough's Dale and Meyers Hardwood Sawmill Curly Tatnell says Labor's 45 per cent emissions reduction target could have a crippling effect on his business.

He fears electricity prices will sky-rocket if the target becomes policy after the Federal Election, expected in May.

"If electricity prices go mad the way people are expecting them to it is a huge concern," he said.

"If we get jammed with electricity and increased salaries, the industry is in real, real trouble."

Mr Tatnell said the timber industry was struggling to compete with cheaper imports now, let alone with higher prices.

The sawmill has looked at different options, such as solar power and co-generation, to reduce the electricity bill but found neither option was currently viable.

Mr Tatnell said there was no denying the reality of climate change, but it wasn't up to Australia to act alone.

"If we stop totally it's not going to have any effect until everyone in the world decides we need to do something," he said.

More Stories

Show More
curly tatnell emissions fcemissions fraser coast maryborough
Fraser Coast Chronicle

Top Stories

    Our Brady on top of the world

    premium_icon Our Brady on top of the world

    News Hervey Bay's Brady Rose sent up a silent prayer as he waited for a familiar bang

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:40 AM
    NOT CRIMINALS: Why new legislation will hurt M'boro canegrowers

    premium_icon NOT CRIMINALS: Why new legislation will hurt M'boro...

    News Local farmers are being told their run-off efforts are not enough

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:31 AM
    Labor emissions target putting M'boro jobs in danger: MP

    premium_icon Labor emissions target putting M'boro jobs in danger: MP

    News Labor emissions target putting M'boro jobs in danger: MP

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:01 AM
    Land disputes continue but motor complex to move ahead

    premium_icon Land disputes continue but motor complex to move ahead

    News Stage two of the project involves construction of a drag strip

    • 26th Mar 2019 12:00 AM