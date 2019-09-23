Emmy Award predictions: Who will win

Kit Harington and Emilia Clarke on set of Game of Thrones. Picture: @emilia_clarke

When Donald Trump took over the White House, the writers of political satire Veep threw up their hands and called it quits.

Nothing could be more absurd than the daily disasters of the current Commander-in-Chief, they argued - but with one more election and season left in her, Julia Louis-Dreyfus proved them wrong.

Playing Presidential basket case, Selina Meyers, the multiple Emmy-award winning star was as sharp as ever as the series said farewell - with the sentimentality over the show likely to play in favour of their nominated stars.

For her part, it would be a perfect way to punctuate the role of a lifetime, and a personal triumph over breast cancer.

But she won't have it all her own way, with those warring houses of Westeros setting the polls on fire with their diversive final season.

Emilia Clarke and Peter Dinklage are favourites for their categories, while the HBO/Foxtel drama leads the field with a record 32 nominations.

Meanwhile, on the red carpet, the glamorous women of GOT - including nominees Sophie Turner, Lena Headey, Gwendoline Christie and Maisie Williams - will be among the most watched leading ladies to strut their stuff; but expect Pose poseur Billy Porter to slay them all.

And the nominees are …

DRAMA SERIES

Bodyguard (Netflix)

Game of Thrones" (HBO/Foxtel)

Killing Eve" (ABC/BBC America)

"Ozark" (Netflix)

"Pose" (FX/Foxtel)

"Succession" (HBO/Foxtel)

"This Is Us" (NBC)

HOLLY BYRNES: Despite the angst over that finale episode, I dare not conjure the wrath of Westeros by voting against Game Of Thrones. In an ideal world, Succession and Bodyguard would also make the podium.

COMEDY SERIES

"Barry" (HBO/Foxtel)

"Fleabag" (Amazon Prime)

"The Good Place" (Netflix)

"The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" (Amazon Prime)

"Russian Doll" (Netflix)

"Schitt's Creek" (ABC)

"Veep" (HBO/Foxtel)

HB: This is one of the hardest categories to split, with Emmys favourite Veep likely to get the sentimental vote as it bids farewell, but for mine, you can't go past the sheer genius of Phoebe Waller-Bridge and her star creation, Fleabag.

Actor Julia Louis-Dreyfus, winner of the award for Outstanding Comedy Actress for 'Veep,' poses in the press room during the 69th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty

LIMITED SERIES

"Chernobyl" (Netflix)

"Escape at Dannemora" (Showtime/Stan)

"Fosse/Verdon" (FX/Foxtel)

"Sharp Objects" (HBO/Foxtel)

"When They See Us" (Netflix)

HB: I know all the cool kids loved Chernobyl, but Ava DuVernay's remarkable four-part series, When They See Us stands as my number one drama of 2019.

Power producer … When They See Us director Ava DuVernay guides one of her young actors during a court scene. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

TELEMOVIE

"Black Mirror: Bandersnatch" (Netflix)

"Brexit" (HBO/Foxtel)

"Deadwood: The Movie" (HBO/Foxtel)

"King Lear" (Amazon Prime)

"My Dinner with Herve" (HBO/Foxtel)

HB: My Dinner With Herve was a part bonkers, part heart-breaking biopic with the brilliant Peter Dinklage (of Game Of Thrones fame) playing the Fantasy Island star. Loved it.

LEAD ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Jason Bateman ("Ozark")

Sterling K. Brown ("This Is Us")

Kit Harington ("Game of Thrones")

Bob Odenkirk ("Better Call Saul")

Billy Porter ("Pose")

Milo Ventimiglia ("This Is Us")

HB: This is my pick for a major upset with expectations Kit Harington might win as the immortal Jon Snow in Game Of Thrones. But the dazzling performance by Billy Porter as drag ball emcee Pray Tell in Pose cannot go unrewarded.

He came to slay … Billy Porter is favourite to win the best lead actor in a drama for his dazzling performance in Pose. Picture: Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

LEAD ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Emilia Clarke ("Game of Thrones")

Jodie Comer ("Killing Eve")

Viola Davis ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Laura Linney ("Ozark")

Mandy Moore ("This Is Us")

Sandra Oh ("Killing Eve")

Robin Wright ("House of Cards")

HB: Standing over her slain loyal servant, Ser Jorah Mormont [Iain Glen], stricken with grief, Emilia Clarke showed the softer side of the dragon queen and the perfection of her performance in this final season. Watch for Sandra Oh as this category's dark horse.

Emilia Clarke is up for more Emmy Awards this year. Picture: Getty

LEAD ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Anthony Anderson ("Black-ish")

Don Cheadle ("Black Monday")

Ted Danson ("The Good Place")

Michael Douglas ("The Kominsky Method")

Bill Hader ("Barry")

Eugene Levy ("Schitt's Creek")

HB: Heart says Eugene Levy for Schitt's Creek, head says Ted Danson for The Good Place.

Ted Danson is also up for an Emmy Award this year. Picture: Getty

LEAD ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Christina Applegate ("Dead to Me")

Rachel Brosnahan ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Julia Louis-Dreyfus ("Veep")

Natasha Lyonne ("Russian Doll")

Catherine O'Hara ("Schitt's Creek")

Phoebe Waller-Bridge ("Fleabag")

HB: Hard to go past multiple Emmy-winning actress Julia Louis-Dreyfus in Veep but won't be surprised if Phoebe Waller-Bridge takes this one home.

Comic genius … Phoebe Waller-Bridge could spoil the part for the Veep cast and clinch a gong for Fleabag

LEAD ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES/MOVIE

Mahershala Ali ("True Detective")

Benicio Del Toro ("Escape at Dannemora")

Hugh Grant ("A Very English Scandal")

Jared Harris ("Chernobyl")

Jharrel Jerome ("When They See Us")

Sam Rockwell ("Fosse/Verdon")

HB: For all the worthy, big name leading men in this category, I will never forget Jharrel Jerome's performance in episode 4 of When They See Us. Drop everything and watch it now.

Gripping … When They See Us actor Jharrel Jerome anchors an entire episode of the TV biopic. Picture: Atsushi Nishijima/Netflix

LEAD ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES/MOVIE

Amy Adams ("Sharp Objects")

Patricia Arquette ("Escape at Dannemora")

Aunjanue Ellis ("When They See Us")

Joey King ("The Act")

Niecy Nash ("When They See Us")

Michelle Williams ("Fosse/Verdon")

HB: Michelle Williams was hypnotic and heartbreaking in Fosse/Verdon and should be favourite to take this one from Amy Adams or Niecy Nash.

Michelle Williams during The 78th Annual Academy Awards. Picture: WireImage

REALITY PROGRAM

"The Amazing Race" (CBS)

"American Ninja Warrior" (NBC)

"Nailed It" (Netflix)

"RuPaul's Drag Race" (VH1)

"Top Chef" (Bravo)

"The Voice" (NBC)

HB: RuPaul's Drag Race, baby.

VARIETY/TALK SERIES

"The Daily Show with Trevor Noah" (Comedy Central/Foxtel)

"Full Frontal with Samantha Bee" (SBS)

"Jimmy Kimmel Live" (ABC)

"Last Week Tonight with John Oliver" (HBO/Foxtel)

"Late Late Show with James Corden" (10Peach)

"Late Show with Stephen Colbert" (10)

HB: I go to bed with Stephen Colbert every night and his political satire, as well as his celebrity interviews have been sharp as. Colbert for the win.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A DRAMA

Gwendoline Christie ("Game of Thrones")

Julia Garner ("Ozark")

Lena Headey ("Game of Thrones")

Fiona Shaw ("Killing Eve")

Sophie Turner ("Game of Thrones")

Maisie Williams ("Game of Thrones")

HB: Just for her chutzpah, I'd love to see Gwendoline Christie take this home, but think it's more likely it's a battle between the Stark sisters - Sophie Turner as Sansa and Maisie Williams as Arya. As in a sword fight, my money is on Arya.

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A DRAMA

Alfie Allen ("Game of Thrones")

Jonathan Banks ("Better Call Saul")

Nikolaj Coster-Waldeau ("Game of Thrones")

Peter Dinklage ("Game of Thrones")

Giancarlo Esposito ("Better Call Saul")

Michael Kelly ("House of Cards")

Chris Sullivan ("This Is Us")

HB: He should have claimed the Iron Throne, but Peter Dinklage might just be rewarded for his towering performance as Tyrion Lannister in Game Of Thrones.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alex Borstein ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Anna Chlumsky ("Veep")

Sian Clifford ("Fleabag")

Olivia Colman ("Fleabag")

Betty Gilpin ("GLOW")

Sarah Goldberg ("Barry")

Marin Hinkle ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Kate McKinnon ("Saturday Night Live")

HB: This field is wide open but after her Oscars win and buzz around her upcoming turn in The Crown, voters might just, well, crown Olivia Colman for Fleabag.

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A COMEDY SERIES

Alan Arkin ("The Kominsky Method")

Anthony Carrigan ("Barry")

Tony Hale ("Veep")

Stephen Root ("Barry")

Tony Shalhoub ("The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel")

Henry Winkler ("Barry")

HB: Just give it to Fonzie, Henry Winkler and nobody gets hurt.

Henry Winkler in a scene from Foxtel comedy Barry.

SUPPORTING ACTRESS IN A LIMITED SERIES/TELEMOVIE

Patricia Arquette ("The Act")

Marsha Stephanie Blake ("When They See Us")

Patricia Clarkson ("Sharp Objects")

Vera Farmiga ("When They See Us")

Margaret Qualley ("Fosse/Verdon")

Emily Watson ("Chernobyl")

HB: Emily Watson is the critics favourite and should win for Chernobyl.

Emily Watson in the hit TV series Chernobyl.

SUPPORTING ACTOR IN A LIMITED SERIES/TELEMOVIE

Asante Blackk ("When They See Us")

Paul Dano ("Escape at Dannemora")

John Leguizamo ("When They See Us")

Stellan Skarsgård ("Chernobyl")

Ben Whishaw ("A Very English Scandal")

Michael K. Williams ("When They See Us")

HB: This is a race in two: Asante Blackk, the 17-year-old newcomer and youngest Emmy nominee for 2019 - and his When They See Us co-star Michael K. Williams.

Newcomer … Emmy-nominated actor Asante Blackk is the youngest nominee at 17 at this year's awards. He stars in Netflix limited series, When They See Us.

GUEST ACTRESS IN A DRAMA SERIES

Laverne Cox ("Orange Is the New Black")

Cherry Jones ("The Handmaid's Tale")

Jessica Lange ("American Horror Story: Apocalypse")

Phylicia Rashad ("This Is Us")

Cicely Tyson ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Carice van Houten ("Game of Thrones")

HB: Laverne Cox will rattle some cages with this win but it's so well deserved for Orange Is The New Black.

Actress Laverne Cox poses at the Performers Nominee Reception for the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards. Picture: AP

GUEST ACTOR IN A DRAMA SERIES

Michael Angarano ("This Is Us")

Ron Cephas Jones ("This Is Us")

Michael McKean ("Better Call Saul")

Kumail Nanjiani ("The Twilight Zone")

Glynn Turman ("How to Get Away With Murder")

Bradley Whitford ("The Handmaid's Tale")

HB: The last time he won an Emmy it was for The West Wing, but I expect Bradley Whitford to bag another gong for his creepy AF performance as Commander Joseph Lawrence in The Handmaid's Tale.

Bradley Whitford poses with the Outstanding Guest Actor in a Drama Series Award for 'The Handmaid's Tale' in the press room during the 2019 Creative Arts Emmy Awards. Picture: Getty



* Emmys red carpet from 8am, Monday, E!; ceremony from 10am, on Fox8.