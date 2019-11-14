Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Timm dumped in Bachelorette finale. Picture: Channel 10.
Timm dumped in Bachelorette finale. Picture: Channel 10.
TV

Emotional backlash over Angie’s decision

by Bella Fowler
14th Nov 2019 9:25 PM

Angie Kent's final decision has collectively crushed a nation's heart.

It was handsome personal trainer Carlin Sterritt (who Angie had earlier described as a cavoodle) standing next to her at the end, with the bubbly reality star letting fireproofer Timm Hanly go despite describing him as her "soulmate".

Carlin - who had previously revealed he was already married - captured Angie’s heart in the end. Picture: Channel 10.
Carlin - who had previously revealed he was already married - captured Angie’s heart in the end. Picture: Channel 10.

And while Angie and Carlin sealed their new relationship with a kiss in the scenic surrounds of Byron Bay, Australia, having fallen in love with quirky jokester Timm, was not happy about it at all.

This is exactly how we feel. Picture: Channel 10.
This is exactly how we feel. Picture: Channel 10.

Throughout finale week - from Wednesday night's emotional rose ceremony that ended with "Aussie Dog Guy" Ryan Anderson's tearful departure, to the final emotional decision - Angie was riddled with fear about "making the wrong decision".

"I feel like my heart's broken into two," she said, torn between Timm, the man who made her laugh, and Carlin, the man who's "fought" for her from the beginning.

"I'm scared I'm gonna make the wrong decision," she continued to tell the camera.

In Australia's eyes, she did.

 

Us forever. Picture: Channel 10.
Us forever. Picture: Channel 10.

Here's how the nation reacted to Angie dumping our Bachelorette boyfriend:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

angie kent carlin sterritt television the bachelorette 2019 the bachelorette australia timm hanly

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Murder trial: Jury retires to decide two men’s fate

        premium_icon Murder trial: Jury retires to decide two men’s fate

        Crime A jury has retired to decide whether two men are guilty of murdering a Central Queensland father.

        Water bombers close Fraser Coast dam

        premium_icon Water bombers close Fraser Coast dam

        News The dam has been closed to boating and recreation activities

        Car and motorbike collide on Main St

        premium_icon Car and motorbike collide on Main St

        News A CAR and a motorcycle collided at the intersection of Main Streets and Maggs Hill...

        What to do if smoke from fires is making you unwell

        What to do if smoke from fires is making you unwell

        Health Information on staying healthy in midst of smoke