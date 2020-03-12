Emotions overflow at final meeting before election

WHILE two Fraser Coast councillors said goodbye after announcing they their retirements, others were also reflecting of their futures ahead of the election.

Yesterday marked the final council meeting ahead of the March 28 election and while Anne Maddern and Rolf Light said their farewells, fellow councillor Stuart Taylor reflected on the fact that while some chose to go out on their own terms, there were no guarantees when it came to being re-elected.

Getting emotional, he reflected that the past council term had been a difficult one for him personally, with his brother Tom, involved in a serious car crash just before Christmas and almost losing his father.

“Because it is the last meeting I wanted to be very pragmatic,” he said. “Every elected official, every politician has a used-by date.

“Some politicians have the luxury of realising when that is and stepping down from public life at their calling and others don’t have that opportunity and the community decides when that use by date is and that’s the beauty of democracy.

“It may be the case that this could be my last time before this chamber in this capacity.”



Cr Taylor said it was important to him to bookend his time in council if that was the case.

“From my perspective, whether I’m here or not, I’m so proud to be part of the Fraser Coast community,” he said.