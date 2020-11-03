Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Detectives investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.
Crime

Law firm staffer charged with perjury

by JACOB MILEY
3rd Nov 2020 4:08 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

DETECTIVES investigating the activities of a Gold Coast-based law firm have charged a man with perjury.

"Today a 33-year-old man formerly from Surfers Paradise was served a Notice To Appear in court to face one perjury charge following an investigation by the Crime and Corruption Commission (CCC) into the activities of a Gold Coast based law firm," a statement said.

"As the investigation remains ongoing and this matter is now before the court, (it) is not appropriate for the CCC to comment further."

The man is expected to appear in the Brisbane Magistrates Court on November 30.

Originally published as Employee of Coast law firm charged with perjury

crime perjury police

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

        Premium Content Police name man who died after alleged M’boro altercation

        Crime Man whose body was found down an embankment believed to have died as a result of injuries from fight.

        • 3rd Nov 2020 2:30 PM
        Two hospitalised after three-car crash

        Premium Content Two hospitalised after three-car crash

        News Two people have been taken to hospital after a three-car crash this morning

        Man fronts court amid bizarre body in ditch probe

        Premium Content Man fronts court amid bizarre body in ditch probe

        News Charges against a Maryborough man, accused of murder after a body was found more...

        Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        Premium Content Hervey Bay Magistrates Court appearances for today

        News Here is a list of matters listed at Hervey Bay Magistrates Court