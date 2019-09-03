Empowered to assist others

Look Good Feel Better co-ordinator Joan Boge (left) with Get The Girls Out founder Jodi Sommerfeld at the 2019 fundraiser at the Carriers Arms Hotel.

JODI Sommerfeld had no idea she would be empowering more than 200 women when she held the biennial fundraiser Get the Girls Out.

The Maryborough mum started the event in 2014 after her friend Dr Riitta Partanen was diagnosed with breast cancer.

When word spread that the much loved and respected GP was fighting the battle, Jodi had several women comment "how does she get cancer? She's a doctor".

"So I thought, right, that's it, we need a place event where we can have professionals come and speak about women's health in a safe but fun environment and hopefully empower us with knowledge as to how to look after ourselves and recognise signs and hopefully to make you unafraid to approach your doctor," Jodi said.

She also thought it was a great opportunity to raise funds.

After attending a Look Good Feel Better workshop with Riitta, Jodi knew exactly who she wanted to raise funds for.

With 120 guests attending the inaugural event, Riita and another friend Sarah Rossiter convinced Jodi to do it again.

"That night was another success story but never did I think my little idea would become this huge here in 2019.

"It feels good to know we are giving back to the community, supporting local women going through all types of cancer treatment to attend the LGFB workshops and in the process educating local women how to look after themselves," Riita said.

Two weeks ago $6000 was raised when 231 women from across the Fraser Coast, Bundaberg and Brisbane came together at the Carriers Arms Hotel with five speakers and more than 40 local businesses and individuals donating to the cause.

The next event will be held in 2021. Visit Facebook's Get The Girls Out 2019 page for further details.