DATE CLAIMER: Boat Harbour Dr Shell servo manager Aayush Sengar outside the Hervey Bay station. Mr Sengar said the new servo will open tomorrow.
EMPTY SHELL NO MORE: Servo boss pumped for opening

Blake Antrobus
19th Aug 2019 6:10 PM
AFTER months sitting empty in Hervey Bay's main thoroughfare, the new Shell service station on Boat Harbour Dr Shell will finally open its doors.

And manager Aayush Sengar promises they will have the best priced fuel in Hervey Bay when they do.

It has been more than five months since construction on the complex finished, complications around staffing and infrastructure problems cited as reasons for the delay.

But the new servo officially starts trading from Wednesday.

Four locals will be hired to staff the station and there opportunity to expand.

"Finally we can get new things started so I'm very happy about that," Mr Sengar said.

"I've heard great things about Hervey Bay so I'm looking forward to opening it."

Staffing complications were blamed for the delay in June. But Neeti Sengar, director of NMS energy, said there had been infrastructure problems with underground pumps and ETG systems.

Miss Cocoa's, the drive-thru coffee shop which opened there in March, is open.

