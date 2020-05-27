Empty stands ‘neutralises’ home ground advantage: Rockliff

No fans at matches will neutralise the home ground advantage teams have enjoyed in the past Port Adelaide midfielder Tom Rockliff says.

The AFL revealed the first batch of its revamped fixtures for the 2020 season on Monday.

Quickly there were clubs labelled as "winners" from the new fixtures, such as Geelong who will host big Victorian clubs at what has been their home fortress at GMHBA Stadium.

On the other hand, Port, Adelaide, West Coast and Fremantle all lose a "home" game by having to host a match on the Gold Coast.

But Rockliff said on The Lowdown Podcast that without fans playing home would not be the same advantage as it has been in the past.

Tom Rockliff says without fans the home ground advantage won’t be as profound. (Photo by Jono Searle/AFL Photos/Getty Images)

"I think it probably neutralises it for everyone, playing in front of your home fans is pretty special," he said.

"Port Adelaide before the game do it outstanding and when the game is close at the end they really do lift you.

"I think there is an element that a crowd has an impact and you walk a little bit taller when you do have 40,000 or 50,000 people in the stadium roaring for you.

"With no fans I don't think the home ground advantage will be that big of a difference, I think at times you have talk about umpires getting abused or lauded from the crowd because of the decisions they make.

"And to take that away I don't think there will be too much of an advantage for those who have more home games."

Rockliff also said after playing without a crowd in Round 1 it was easier to communicate and read the other teams' game plan during the match.

"You can hear each other from one end of the ground where as when you are playing with 30,000 or 40,000 people it is really important that your hand signals are really good," he said.

"There will be challenges and I think once you pick up different hit zones at stoppages and what the opposition are saying you start to realise where they are hitting the ball so it will be a good challenge but a different challenge."

After revealing the first block of matches, AFL fixtures boss Travis Auld said the plan was to send the Power and Crows to Queensland and enter a Gold Coast hub even if the SA Government relaxes border restrictions prior to the seasons resumption.

Brodie Smith at Crows training. Picture: Sarah Reed.

Crows midfielder and leadership group member Brodie Smith said they were starting to come up with ways to keep players outside of the 22 engaged and motivated without SANFL matches to push their cases for selection.

"We are starting to think about things that we can put in place, especially going into these hubs for everyone to have a bit of a purpose and drive to get something out of it," he said. "And if you are not in the best 22 what are you looking to get out of it for that three or four week period and make yourself as good as you possibly can.

"We are starting to have those chats now, thankfully we have a couple of more weeks to prepare but I think it is absolutely crucial that those guys have a game format and competition they can look forward to."

Originally published as Empty stands 'neutralises' home ground advantage: Rockliff