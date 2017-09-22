29°
Business

Is this the end of the 'mum and dad' business in Qld?

Coastal Hardware's Ian Rae shut down his store last year after 26 years in operation on the Sunshine Coast.
Coastal Hardware's Ian Rae shut down his store last year after 26 years in operation on the Sunshine Coast. Greg Miller
by Daryl Passmore

SMALL businesses are no longer Queensland's leading employers as mum and dad operations increasingly lose out to big players.

A new Queensland Government report reveals a major reversal in the traditional dominance of small firms over the past decade.

Experts say several factors are driving the trend - including consumers preferring to shop at larger stores with more choice, technology making it easier for national and multinational companies to expand, the burden of workplace laws and deregulation of trading hours forcing many corner stores to close.

Chamber of Commerce and Industry Queensland says urgent government action is needed "to help kickstart the small business economy and bring the jobs growth back to this essential sector''.

Read more at The Courier-Mail

Topics:  business chamber of commerce and industry queensland queensland

News Corp Australia
Cashless card will be accepted anywhere: Pitt

Cashless card will be accepted anywhere: Pitt

The member for Hinkler says the card will be accepted anywhere with eftpos.

Protester vows she won't stop fighting cashless card

Kathryn Wilkes opposes the rollout of the cashless card in the Hinkler electorate.

An outspoken opponent of the card has vowed she won't stop fighting.

DRUG OVERDOSE: 42 killed by drugs in Hervey Bay region

MORE than 40 people have died from drug overdose which is almost 80% higher than the national average.

Increased deaths from drugs like ice is an alarming wake-up call.

Final touches completed on $38M Fraser Coast road

Tinana interchange roadworks.

Construction of the road took about a year.

Local Partners