End of an era for 30-year-old Fraser Coast store

END OF AN ERA: Civic Video Hervey Bay owner and manager Shaun Laverty and former manager Jodie Thompson are shutting Queensland's last store.

IT WILL be the end of an era when Shaun Laverty, owner of the last Civic Video in Queensland, shuts his doors for the final time.

For 30 years, it has been located on Torquay Road, Pialba.

Now, Mr Laverty says changes in modern entertainment technology have forced the store to close.

Online streaming services like Netflix and Stan have taken their toll on the market and the Civic Video owner said this had a dramatic effect on his customer base.

"This store has been here for more than 30 years and I have been involved in this industry 1991," Shaun said.

"I actually had 12 stores at one stage throughout Queensland but this is our lucky last one."

Mr Laverty said it was definitely the last Civic Video in Queensland and there were maybe two or three left in Australia.

At its peak, his store carried about 30,000 DVDs for rental or sale.

Mr Laverty said it had become a lot more convenient over time for people to access their products online.

He said internet services offered greater variety.

"There is so much available online and you can get latest releases or a weekly catalogue and the customer doesn't have to leave home any more," he said.

Mr Laverty still remembers the transition from VHS to DVD around the year 2000.

He said the store would be fully closed within eight to nine weeks, with the remaining products to be sold.

Anything not sold after that will be donated to charities or retirement homes.

Mr Laverty said he had planning for this moment for the last several years.

"It has been a great time and I thoroughly enjoyed it," he said.

"When I had my store in Cairns I had adults come in with their children and they grew up and were customers, or even worked in the video store."

He was thankful to the community for the customer support the business received.