32°
Community

End of an era for rock n' roll duo

ROCK ON: John and Beris Thomae have traded their Chevrolet for a caravan and have their sights set on Australian travel.
ROCK ON: John and Beris Thomae have traded their Chevrolet for a caravan and have their sights set on Australian travel. Alistair Brightman
Jodie Callcott
by

AFTER 26 years teaching Rock 'n' Roll dance Beris and John Thomae are hanging up their shoes.

The dancing duo have swapped their red 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air for a caravan and plan to travel Australia teaching dance workshops.

"There's so many clubs who have been waiting for us to holiday down south so we can host dance workshops," Mrs Thomae said.

"Life is too short.

"I have fulfilled my dream from age 14, my dream was to teach some style of dancing," she said.

John and Beris started their teaching career in 1991 by holding regular dance classes in a Darwin hall.

"We taught in a big hall with big classes and twice a month we organised dances on the long pier at the wharf," Mrs Thomae said.

"Lots of tourists used to watch or join in, it was a blast," she said.

From Darwin, the pair moved to Perth for a three-and-a-half-year stint and continued to teach dance despite Beris' breast cancer diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I had chemotherapy and radiation but I kept going," she said.

Hervey Bay was the next stop for John and Beris after their time in Perth and they have been in the Bay since.

"Our base is Hervey Bay, this is where we'll stay," Mrs Thomae said.

"We enjoy the lifestyle and the weather and it's not far from other cities.

"We've both got family in Toowoomba and Warwick and it suits us," she said.

Beris credits their successful career to their old-fashioned style of teaching, which was slow and repetitive.

Join John and Beris at their last dance class at the Urangun Bowls Club, 7pm on October 14 .

For bookings call 0428 428 878.

Topics:  dance classes fccommunity hervey bay hervey bay independent rock n roll the indy whats on

Fraser Coast Chronicle
UPDATE: Man breaks into home, threatens woman with knife

UPDATE: Man breaks into home, threatens woman with knife

UPDATE: A 41-year-old Bauple man who threatened a woman with a knife has been taken into police custody.

Councillor mail trays accessed without permission

Fraser Coast Regional Council.PHOTO EMBARGOED UNTIL JULY 28

CEO Diehm confirmed there were two instances.

Petition fights for tougher penalties for fatal crashes

Crash investigators at the scene of a double fatality on the Bruce Highway two kilometres north of Tiaro.

The petition comes after the deaths of two siblings in Tiaro.

Boatie gets stuck in mangroves after tide comes in

Hervey Bay water police.

Check the weather and check the tide times!

Local Partners