End of an era for rock n' roll duo

ROCK ON: John and Beris Thomae have traded their Chevrolet for a caravan and have their sights set on Australian travel. Alistair Brightman

AFTER 26 years teaching Rock 'n' Roll dance Beris and John Thomae are hanging up their shoes.

The dancing duo have swapped their red 1956 Chevrolet Bel Air for a caravan and plan to travel Australia teaching dance workshops.

"There's so many clubs who have been waiting for us to holiday down south so we can host dance workshops," Mrs Thomae said.

"Life is too short.

"I have fulfilled my dream from age 14, my dream was to teach some style of dancing," she said.

John and Beris started their teaching career in 1991 by holding regular dance classes in a Darwin hall.

"We taught in a big hall with big classes and twice a month we organised dances on the long pier at the wharf," Mrs Thomae said.

"Lots of tourists used to watch or join in, it was a blast," she said.

From Darwin, the pair moved to Perth for a three-and-a-half-year stint and continued to teach dance despite Beris' breast cancer diagnosis.

"I was diagnosed with breast cancer and I had chemotherapy and radiation but I kept going," she said.

Hervey Bay was the next stop for John and Beris after their time in Perth and they have been in the Bay since.

"Our base is Hervey Bay, this is where we'll stay," Mrs Thomae said.

"We enjoy the lifestyle and the weather and it's not far from other cities.

"We've both got family in Toowoomba and Warwick and it suits us," she said.

Beris credits their successful career to their old-fashioned style of teaching, which was slow and repetitive.

Join John and Beris at their last dance class at the Urangun Bowls Club, 7pm on October 14 .

For bookings call 0428 428 878.