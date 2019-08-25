Menu
LOVED SLIDES CLOSE: Waterslides at the Hervey Bay Go-Kart Track (pictured) have closed after more than 15 years in operation at the Scrub Hill Rd site.
END OF AN ERA: Popular Hervey Bay waterslide closes

Blake Antrobus
25th Aug 2019 12:30 PM
A POPULAR waterslide that has entertained residents for more than a decade has been shut down.

The owners of the Hervey Bay Go-Kart Track announced their signature waterslide, one of the first things visitors see on their way into town, will close after 15 years of operation.

In a social media post on Thursday, the owners explained it had come to the point where it was "not feasible” to keep maintaining the slide.

"It needs extensive work done in order to keep it safe,” the post read.

"Therefore, after careful consideration, we have decided to permanently close the waterslide and just focus on working on and improving the go-karts.

"A big thank you to everyone who's supported us over the years and had fun with us on the waterslide. We couldn't have done it without you.”

The Scrub Hill Rd track, situated on the main thoroughfare into Hervey Bay, has remained a popular attraction with residents over the years.

Go-karting will continue as per normal at the site.

