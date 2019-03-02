End of era at Hoffie's as long-term owners say goodbye

FOND FAREWELL: Rob and Michelle Marturano have looked after Hoffie's Corner Store and Takeaway for the past decade. The business will be under new ownership from next week.

FOND FAREWELL: Rob and Michelle Marturano have looked after Hoffie's Corner Store and Takeaway for the past decade. The business will be under new ownership from next week. Annie Perets

THEY weren't just business owners in their 10 years running Hoffie's Corner Store and Takeaway.

Michelle and Rob Marturano also took on a counsellor role to many, with the small Scarness store becoming known as a place to go to be heard.

From domestic violence victims to lonely elderly people, they provided a listening ear to many who passed through their doors during tough times.

Hoffie's, located on Oleander Ave, remained open on Christmas Day annually for the past decade providing meals and company for those who otherwise would have spent the holiday alone.

Mrs Marturano couldn't even begin to estimate the number of people she had seen still in pyjamas.

Many have also run in to grab essentials or the store's famous fish and chips.

"We are really going to miss the customers and having daily conversations with them and seeing their children grow," Mrs Marturano said.

"We've had a few who were regulars throughout the ten years.

Mrs Marturano recalls a young girl following her around in Bunnings once to confirm whether she was the "Hoffie's lady."

The grandparents told the Chronicle they didn't even have to advertise the successful business for it to sell.

Hoffie's will be under new ownership from next week, with locals Geoff and Alison Taylor taking charge.

Mr and Mrs Marturano are celebrating the end of the major chapter in their lives with a trip to China.

The adventurous couple, who enjoy extreme sports including sky diving, want to travel as much as possible in their newly found spare time.

They also own another business, Fraser Coast Concrete Coating, which Mr Marturano will continue to operate.