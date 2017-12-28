End of an era for the Hervey Bay Observer

GOOD TIMES: The Hervey Bay Observer's 31st birthday party in 2006 was great fun for staff and invited guests.

GOOD TIMES: The Hervey Bay Observer's 31st birthday party in 2006 was great fun for staff and invited guests. Karleila Thomsen

NEXT Thursday's edition of the Hervey Bay Observer is very much a collector's edition.

This will be the final edition of the Observer and we are going out with a bang as we reflect on the best moments of the past 42 years.

The Observer might be small in size, but it has always been big in community spirit, playing a huge part in so many local lives over the four decades it has served the community.

However, the decision to close the paper will allow the talented team of journalists and photographers at the Fraser Coast Chronicle to focus on delivering all the biggest news from this large region to our online and print readers.

To honour the place the Observer has held in your hearts we have dedicated much of next week's final issue to looking back at the history of the paper, pictures and stories that have filled the pages throughout the years.

Observer editor of 10 years, Kerrie Alexander, has spent hours delving back into the past to give loyal former staff of the paper a chance to reflect on what made the community newspaper so fantastic for Hervey Bay.

"The Observer has been a huge part of my life since I started working in the previous office on Torquay Rd 18 years ago," Ms Alexander said.

"I have been very fortunate to work with some incredibly talented people and had the opportunity to work with passionate community groups who volunteer their time solely for the benefit of Hervey Bay.

"It's people like this who kept the community spirit in the paper and helped small groups share information about events, news and results. It truly has been an honour."

This paper has been here to report and reflect on the special moments, maybe you've even featured in our pages over the years. For those that have made the news, or been a loyal reader, we thank you.

Your support and contribution has been appreciated.

What if you have news to share? The staff at the Chronicle want to hear from you.

The dedicated news team will continue to tell the stories that matter to you.

If you have a story you think needs to be told please email editorial@frasercoast chronicle.com.au or news@theindy.com.au.

It will be our pleasure to make the sure the best make it to the pages of the Fraser Coast Chronicle and Hervey Bay Independent.