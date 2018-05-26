End-of-life choices up front with folders

ADVANCED CARE: WBHHS Advance Care Planning Officer Brad Peaker and QAS Superintendent Evan Kaddatz, alongside other QAS officer, with some of the Advance Care Planning Folders.

PARAMEDICS will have quick access to a patients' important end-of-life-care choices if they face a medical emergency thanks to an Australian-first system.

Advanced Care Planning Folders will be provided by Wide Bay Hospital and Health Service in a bid to keep crucial end-of-life documents in one place.

WBHHS are working with Queensland Ambulance Service to ensure documents such as advance health directives, enduring power of attorney, medication lists and GP details are easily accessible to paramedics. WBHHS Advance Care Planning Officer Brad Peaker said the folders would be distributed to encourage people to have their important documents ready.

"It's been fantastic to work with the QAS to ensure when medical emergencies arise that these documents that express a patients wishes are easy to access, ensuring health professionals have all the information they need," he said.

"The magnetic folders stick to the fridge and are colourful which makes them distinctive to QAS officers who are looking for them."

QAS Superintendent Evan Kaddatz said the folders provided guidance for the patient's wishes for the final stages of their life and helped them to understand the level of care the patient wishes to receive from care givers.

Anyone who wishes to obtain a folder can speak with WBHHS social workers, nurse navigators or palliative care staff members.