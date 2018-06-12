Endangered birds at threat at Turtle Cove

CRITICAL SPACE: A view from mainland onto the clay pan, where eastern curlews feed and rest.

CRITICAL SPACE: A view from mainland onto the clay pan, where eastern curlews feed and rest. Peter Dore

GREETINGS from Russia.

My name is Numenius, otherwise known as eastern curlew, and I'm classed as an international migratory wader.

I've just arrived back in Russia after a really long flight to visit a beautiful spot called Turtle Cove, on the edge of the Great Sandy Strait in Queensland.

While I was at Turtle Cove, my mates were talking about how difficult it's becoming to get a feed and find somewhere to rest when we return to Australia after our 20,000km breeding migrations.

We also noticed a lot of human activity at a River Heads community meeting.

Listening in to conversations at the meeting, we were amazed to discover some humans are planning to build a high-density development with shops, a hotel and up to 500 human dwellings right next to the Cove and right next to the clay pan that is so important for us as a feeding area and camp site.

About 1 per cent of our dwindling population - we are listed as critically endangered in Australia - regularly visits the clay pan, along with about 2000 of our other migratory mates.

The clay pan forms part of a high-tide roost complex that is the largest roosting aggregation on the mainland in the northern Great Sandy Strait and is really important because we can hang out there when we can't get to other places due to the high tides.

Naturally, we think such a major development at Turtle Cove isn't a good idea and it will negatively impact our already fragile existence.

If you are opposed to the proposal to rezone the land that would allow this development to proceed, please phone Fraser Coast Regional Council on 1300 794 929 and voice your concern.