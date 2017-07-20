Energy Minister deleting emails may be 'corrupt conduct'

PALASZCZUK Government Minister Mark Bailey was last night stood aside amid revelations the deletion of his private email account may amount to corrupt conduct.

The Crime and Corruption Commission last night revealed it had found "a number" of public records among the 30,000 emails retrieved from Mr Bailey's account - mangocube6@yahoo.co.uk - after it was reactivated earlier this year.

It found that there was a "reasonable suspicion of ­corrupt conduct" and directed State Archivist Mike Summerell to investigate ­further.

"I met with Mark Bailey tonight and I have asked him to stand aside as Minister pending the outcome of the State Archivist's investigation into his deactivation of his private email account," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk said. "Mr Bailey has assured me he will fully co-operate with the State Archivist's investigation."

The Premier said new advice for ministers would also be drafted to deal with the CCC's revelation its investigation into Mr Bailey's email use had identified other ministers using private email accounts.

