Competition organiser John McIntosh hopes to see lots of colourful entries at the judging of the competition on Sunday.
Competition organiser John McIntosh hopes to see lots of colourful entries at the judging of the competition on Sunday.
ENGINE-OUS: Decorated trains bound for Urangan Pier

Kerrie Alexander
Kerrie Alexander
18th Sep 2019 6:00 AM
CREATVE Fraser Coast residents are on track to bring about 50 wooden train sets to life at the annual Pier Festival this weekend.

After the Fraser Lions Club acquired the kits from the Endeavour Workshop in Maryborough, Lions Club member John McIntosh said the idea of a once-off Build a Train Competition was born.

He said 38 of the packs had been snapped up so far, with people aged eight to 80 popping on their creative caps to build and decorate the best train.

The pack consists of a bare wooden engine and three carriages.

"They all need to be out together, painted and decorated however you like," Mr McIntosh said.

"It is a challenge but it's not impossible. It will be interesting to see what we get.

"It's open to anybody that would like to have a go and everyone is invited to come along and have a look at the judging about 11.30am."

If residents don't have time to create their masterpiece ahead of the festival, Mr McIntosh said any left over trains can still be bought.

The train sets are selling for $20, with all the funds raised going back into the Fraser Lions Club's community projects.

First prize for the best train will be $100, $50 for second and $15 for third.

To buy a train or find out more, phone Mr McIntosh on 0428 281 891.

fccommunity fcnews fcwhatson fraser lions club pier festival 2019 trains urangan pier
