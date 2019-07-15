Menu
New Zealand v England - ICC Cricket World Cup Final 2019
Cricket

England breaks Kiwi hearts

15th Jul 2019 4:53 AM

ENGLAND has been crowned cricket's world champion after a thrilling final - the likes of which may never be seen again.
A Super Over was for the first time ever required to determine the World Cup winner, with England reigning victorious over underdogs New Zealand who lost its second final in as many editions.

The Black Caps elected to bat first and made 241 - a total which England could only equal from its own 50 overs.

Ben Stokes and Jos Buttler then hit Trent Boult for 15 in the Super Over, a total which New Zealand's James Neesham and Martin Guptill matched from their own, meaning England won on a boundary countbackricket World Cup 2019 final, England vs New Zealand at Lords - England has been crowned cricket's world champion after a thrilling final - the likes of which may never be seen again.

 

More to come
 

cricket cricket workd cup england lords new zealand sport

