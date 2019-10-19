Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Lebanon players celebrate at full-time after downing England at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Brendon Thorne/AAP
Lebanon players celebrate at full-time after downing England at Sydney's Bankwest Stadium on Saturday. Picture: Brendon Thorne/AAP
Rugby League

England on brink after shock 16-13 loss to Lebanon in WC 9s

by Scott Bailey, AAP
19th Oct 2019 1:42 PM

ENGLAND are perilously close to becoming the first shock exit of the World Cup nines, after a 16-13 loss to lowly Lebanon.

Without their boycotting NRL stars, the Cedars claimed what will likely be the biggest upset of the weekend against an England side full of NRL and Super League talent.

Brothers Reece and Travis Robinson starred, the latter scoring a double - with the first coming from a nice flick pass from his sibling.

The win was Lebanon's second of the tournament after they also stunned France on the opening night, meaning they would qualify for the finals if they were to beat Wales on Saturday afternoon.

That would blow England out of the tournament, meaning they would miss the semi-finals of a rugby league World Cup event in any format for the first time in their history.

"We probably didn't start well. Some of the tries we let in defensively weren't our best effort. That's where we let ourselves down there," England star Gareth Widdop said.

"They played some good football. We nearly got it at the end there but didn't."

"We know we need to be better in the next game."

Meanwhile Fiji's finals hopes are already over after they suffered a golden-try loss to Tonga.

In the first extra-time match of the tournament, Robert Jennings crashed over for Tonga to keep their finals hopes alive with a 21-17 win.

It was a crucial return to form for Tonga, flogged by the Cook Islands on Friday night in a rocky tournament start.

However they will still need to beat Samoa by 24 points in their last group game to make the finals, after their Pacific rivals earlier beat the Cook Islands 17-4 on Saturday.

More Stories

cook islands england gareth widdop lebanon reece robinson robert jennings rugby league world cup nines tonga travis robinson
News Corp Australia

Top Stories

    What Bay whale rescuers need urgently

    premium_icon What Bay whale rescuers need urgently

    News Marine biologist says there's one thing would-be rescuers need to help save whales

    'We need whale rescue': Call for Bay to step up

    premium_icon 'We need whale rescue': Call for Bay to step up

    News 'I don't want to lose a whale, not to bureaucracy or protectionism'

    HIGH-END TAKEOVER: Bay restaurant sale revealed

    premium_icon HIGH-END TAKEOVER: Bay restaurant sale revealed

    News The official take-over will take place on October 28.

    'UNATTAINABLE': Coast developers reject planning change idea

    premium_icon 'UNATTAINABLE': Coast developers reject planning change idea

    News He said it was disappointing the FCPI were not consulted