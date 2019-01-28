‘Embarrassing’ Poms all out for 77

West Indies bowled out England for just 77 runs in a remarkable second day of the first Test in Barbados.

Fast bowler Kemar Roach ripped through the England line-up, taking 5-17 off 11 fiery overs at Kensington Oval to give the home fans, outnumbered by visiting English supporters, plenty to cheer about.

It was England's fourth lowest total against West Indies.

West Indies, who opted not to enforce the follow-on, enjoyed a 212-run lead, a most unlikely scenario after being all out for 289 earlier on Thursday.

The four-pronged Windies bowling attack turned back the clock with scenes reminiscent of the halcyon days of the 1970s, when they regularly terrorised the world's best batsmen.

Roach was well supported by captain Jason Holder (2-15), Alzarri Joseph (2-20) and Shannon Gabriel (1-15), all getting plenty of bounce and enough movement to tie the batsmen in knots.

Holder picked up the prized scalp of Joe Root with a magnificent delivery that trapped the England captain LBW for four.

It brought a stunned reaction from England cricket greats on social media.

Earlier, the home team lost their final six wickets for 49, a portent of things to come for England on a pitch that for most of the first day did not present too many issues for the batsmen.

Pace bowler James Anderson equalled an Ian Botham and England record when he took his 27th five-wicket haul.

He picked up one more scalp on Thursday morning - tailender Joseph for a duck - as the Windies added 25 runs to their overnighttotal, with England taking nearly an hour to mop up the final two wickets.

Anderson finished with 5-46 off 30 tight overs, while fellow paceman Ben Stokes chipped in with 4-59.

Shimron Hetmyer was the last man out, caught behind off Stokes going for an agricultural slog.

Hetmyer, who will play for Virat Kohli's Royal Challengers Bangalore in the upcoming IPL, top scored with a highly impressive,hard-hitting 81 off 109 balls.

WHERE THE ROUT RANKS

It was the sixth time this century England had been dismissed for under a hundred in a Test innings.

They made 79 against Australia in 2002, 81 against Sri Lanka in 2007, 51 in Kingston in 2009, 72 against Pakistan in 2012 and 58 against New Zealand last year.

Thursday's collapse was also the lowest completed innings total in a Test at the Kensington Oval, breaking the record of 81 shared by India in 1997 and Pakistan in 2017.

The one meagre consolation for Root's tourists was that they avoided posting a new England low against the West Indies.

In 1994, needing 194 to win the third Test in Port of Spain, Trinidad, England slumped to 46 all out as outstanding fast bowler Curtly Ambrose took six for 24 in 10 overs.

They were also bundled out for 51 in an innings and 123-run defeat in the first Test at Kingston, Jamaica, in 2009, with Jerome Taylor taking five for 11 and spinner Sulieman Benn four for 31.

England's lowest completed first-innings total in a Test against the West Indies was their 71 all out at Old Trafford back in 1976.

Fast-bowling great Michael Holding, like Roach on Thursday, took five for 17 but in 14.5 overs.

West Indies eventually won that match in Manchester by 425 runs after opener Gordon Greendige scored hundreds in each of their innings.