Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Education

English teacher’s guide to Aussie slang

21st May 2020 2:49 PM

 

Ever wondered what a lorry or an ABC store is? Well, an English teacher in the UK has taken to YouTube to share a useful guide revealing the differences between British, American and Australian slang.

Lucy Earl, a 25-year-old from Hertfordshire in southern England, released a guide to her four million YouTube subscribers on the various slang used in western countries, with the help of Australian and American bloggers.

"We may all speak the same language," she said, "but we speak with different accents and different vocabulary, so this video is perfect for improving your vocabulary.

"English isn't a strictly phonetic language. The way a word is written in English may not give you an indication at all as to how it's pronounced."

In England and Australia we call them biscuits, but in America they’re known as cookies. Picture: Supplied
In England and Australia we call them biscuits, but in America they’re known as cookies. Picture: Supplied

There's likely been many an Aussie tourist who visited a US store and asked for a pair of thongs, only to be met with a strange look and potentially two sets of women's underwear.

Or an American asking for a "comforter" - which Down Under is more commonly known as a "doona", and in England, is called a "duvet".

Our "gumboots" become "wellies" on a trip to the UK, or "rain boots" in America. And if you're after a bottle of wine while abroad, it's not the "bottle-o" you need - it's the British "off-licence" or an American "ABC store".

WHAT THESE WORDS MEAN IN THE US AND UK

Truck

UK: Lorry

US: Tractor trailer

Togs

UK: Swimming costume

US: Bathing suit

Doona

UK: Duvet

US: Comforter

Capsicums

UK: Peppers

US: Bell peppers

Bottle-O

UK: Off-licence

US: ABC store

Singlet

UK: Vest

US: Wife beater

Smiths chips are known as “crisps” in the UK. Picture: Supplied
Smiths chips are known as “crisps” in the UK. Picture: Supplied

More Stories

america australia britain editors picks education english language humour offbeat slang

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Barnacle-covered bottle could have made 14,000km trip here

        premium_icon Barnacle-covered bottle could have made 14,000km trip here

        Offbeat You won't believe where the bottle might have originated

        Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        premium_icon Wireless earbuds music to ears of new subscribers

        News Subscribe for the latest news and some top of the line headphones

        One week until markets return

        premium_icon One week until markets return

        News Maryborough’s Thursday markets set return within one week with social distancing...

        RAIN AT LAST: Where it fell and what's coming

        premium_icon RAIN AT LAST: Where it fell and what's coming

        Weather Total rainfall across the region in the past 24 hours