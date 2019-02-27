Menu
STAY SAFE: Constable Byron Ninnes watches as Parker Worthington engraved his new pushbike. Robyne Cuerel
Engrave your belongings at Maryborough Skate Park

27th Feb 2019 9:35 AM
IF ONLY everything came with its own 'Find my iPhone' app...

Did you know that police can engrave items including bikes, skateboards and scooters with a unique code and then record it on a police computer system?

And on Thursday, police officers will be in Maryborough engraving items for free.

Just like labelling lunch boxes and books, why not label other items that you own?

Having a little code engraved on your property will make it easy for police to return the item to you if it ever became lost.

Every year, police are handed property by members of the community or find items with people who don't own them.

Police officers will be engraving items at the Maryborough Skate Park at Alice St from 4-8pm on Thursday, February 28.

