Enhance DIY skills at Bunnings Hervey Bay this month

WITH 2018 in full swing, Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay is offering a series of free DIY workshops to help residents develop new skills to build their DIY confidence for the year ahead.

From finishing home renovations to learning basic DIY skills, Bunnings Warehouse Hervey Bay is offering something for everyone.

Held every Saturday and Sunday at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm, the workshops will have an environmental focus, teaching the basics around living more sustainably and eating from garden to plate.

Kids will have plenty of opportunities to learn new skills with a series of free kids' DIY workshops held in-store every Saturday and Sunday.

Children can unleash their creative streak with paint, recycle art or game-maker workshops or even get their hands dirty outdoors with the garden craft workshops.

ADULT WORKSHOPS:

Saturday, February 10 and Sunday, February 11: Sustainable DIY workshops.

Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18: Garden to plate workshops.

Saturday, February 17 and Sunday, February 18: Basic DIY workshop skills.

Adult workshops are held at 11am, 12.30pm and 2pm.

CHILD WORKSHOPS: