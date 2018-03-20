Enjoy warm days while they last because cool change beckons

Little Evelyn Molloy loves playing at Anzac Park in Maryborough. The weather has remained warm during the first month of autumn.

Little Evelyn Molloy loves playing at Anzac Park in Maryborough. The weather has remained warm during the first month of autumn. Carlie Walker

WHILE the weather stays warm, little Evelyn Molloy is making the most of it.



Enjoying another warm autumn day, the two-year-old girl played at Anzac Park in Maryborough on Monday.



But a cool change may soon be upon us, with Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak saying a south-easterly may bring cooler air to the region later this week.



"It's just a touch of autumn, a suggestion of a change of season coming," he said.



As well as cooler weather, showers are also possible.



Mr Blazak said between eight to 10mm was possible in some parts.



"But I wouldn't be relying on it to water the garden," he said,



Today is set to bring a top of 30 in Maryborough and 29 in Hervey Bay.



Later in the week that will fall to 28 to 27 degrees.

