Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Little Evelyn Molloy loves playing at Anzac Park in Maryborough. The weather has remained warm during the first month of autumn.
Little Evelyn Molloy loves playing at Anzac Park in Maryborough. The weather has remained warm during the first month of autumn. Carlie Walker
Weather

Enjoy warm days while they last because cool change beckons

Carlie Walker
by
20th Mar 2018 5:00 AM

WHILE the weather stays warm, little Evelyn Molloy is making the most of it.

Enjoying another warm autumn day, the two-year-old girl played at Anzac Park in Maryborough on Monday.

But a cool change may soon be upon us, with Bureau of Meteorology forecaster Adam Blazak saying a south-easterly may bring cooler air to the region later this week.

"It's just a touch of autumn, a suggestion of a change of season coming," he said.

As well as cooler weather, showers are also possible.

Mr Blazak said between eight to 10mm was possible in some parts.

"But I wouldn't be relying on it to water the garden," he said,

Today is set to bring a top of 30 in Maryborough and 29 in Hervey Bay.

Later in the week that will fall to 28 to 27 degrees.
 

Related Items

Show More
fcweather weather
Fraser Coast Chronicle
Quarry expansion will create jobs: owner

Quarry expansion will create jobs: owner

News A PROPOSED expansion to Maryborough's Hard Rock Quarry could extend the site's lifetime by about 150 years.

NEW BUSINESS: Hair and coffee combo

NEW BUSINESS: Hair and coffee combo

Business 'I wanted to marry the two up.'

LOOKING BACK: Skeleton shipwreck has interesting history

LOOKING BACK: Skeleton shipwreck has interesting history

Community Recently I came across the wreck of an old ship.

  • 20th Mar 2018 9:00 AM
Fraser Coast icon makes Queensland Bucket List

Fraser Coast icon makes Queensland Bucket List

Destinations Have you experienced the top spots?

Local Partners