‘Enormous amount of ice’ lands park dealer in jail

The promise of $25,000 of methamphetamine has landed a 22-year-old back in jail after police searched his phones.

Judge Deborah Richards on Tuesday considered Angus Barrett John Haager was at risk of losing the life skills to succeed on the outside when she sentenced him to two-and-a-half years in jail with parole eligibility after six months.

Maroochydore District Court heard Haager had a lengthy criminal history and was on parole when he made broad admissions to police last year that he had been dealing methamphetamine.

Crown prosecutor Adam Mason said messages evidenced Haager offering to supply methamphetamine to people 11 times between June 5 and June 10, last year.

"With respect to charge 8, it was a discussion of a transaction for 85g for an amount f $25,000," Mr Mason said.

He said while Haager made admission to making some actual deals, the transaction of 85g did not eventuate.

"The defendant stated to the effect that he would meet buyers in the park and exchange drugs for money," Mr Mason said.

"He also admitted that he used money he obtained from work as a renderer to fund the purchase of the drugs which he later sold."

Haager was arrested and returned to custody to serve the remainder of a prior sentence.

The court heard his own drug use was some motivation to deal drugs.

Haager on Tuesday pleaded guilty to 16 charges including 11 counts of supplying a dangerous drug.

Mr Mason argued an appropriate sentence was two-and-a-half years in jail with parole eligibility after serving a third.

Defence barrister James Feely argued that two years was appropriate and that his client could be given parole eligibility as early as June because he was at risk of becoming institutionalised.

"He has greater scope to rehabilitate than someone perhaps who is their 30s," Mr Feely said.

He said his client grew up in a supportive family and had work prospects upon his release.

Mr Feely said Haager's criminal history did not include supplying drugs but rather featured property offending relating to drug abuse.

"Well it's escalating," Judge Richards said.

" … particularly that supply, Count 8, which was for an enormous amount of ice."

Judge Richards highlighted that Haager had spent his 21st birthday in jail.

"What a waste of your youth, Mr Haager," she said.

"You didn't, at the time you were interviewed, accept that you had an addiction.

"You clearly do and you're going to have to get some counselling for it or you will fall back into bad habits when you get out."

Haager will be eligible for parole on August 12.