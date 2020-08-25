ENOUGH: Desperate plea after 19 deaths on our roads

"ONE fatality on our roads is one too many."

Those were the words of Wide Bay District Police Officer Superintendent Michael Sawrey as he helped launch Queensland Road Safety Week.

"Yet sadly this year already within the Wide Bay Burnett District, 19 lives have been lost involving 17 fatal crashes."

The sad statistics disguise the full picture.

A 58-year-old woman dead after a two-car crash at Tiaro on July 16.

The sad loss of Chloe McArthur, 17, and her 21-year-old boyfriend Connor Andersen near Torbanlea on June 12.

"Each year during Queensland Road Safety Week, we encourage our communities to all play a part in road safety with the emphasis on the importance of road safety reminders such as the Fatal Five - drink and drug driving, speeding, distraction, seatbelts and fatigue," Supt Sawrey said.

"It is important to know that as a road user, road safety is your priority but it's also important to ensure that your vehicle is properly maintained and safe to drive.

"Planning your trip in advance to ensure that you have had sufficient rest prior to travelling, ensuring you are not distracted and most importantly driving to the conditions all play a part in supporting safer Queensland roads.

"During 2019 in Queensland, 219 lives were lost and 6944 people were seriously injured in crashes on our roads," he said.

"Remember, road safety is everyone's responsibility; it's not just the driver.

"Every time you use the road as a driver, passenger, pedestrian, bicycle rider, motorcycle ride or a combination of these, please put road safety first every trip, every time."