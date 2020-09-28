Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor
Letters to the Editor

'Enough is Enough': reader fed up with border rules

28th Sep 2020 5:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

IT HAS all got out of hand.

An arrogant Premier dictating and rude to the Prime Minister.

A Health Minister saying she has allowed certain people into our state because they are "making us a lot of money".

Keeping our borders closed, ruining hundreds of businesses, depriving patients of health care.

Already responsible for the death of an unborn twin.

Now tonight on the news we have the young girl from Canberra - which has been free of Covid for two months - taken to view her father's body two hours after his funeral.

We do not live in Russia or China.

Law abiding citizens - have we had enough of this?

- J. HANSEN, Toowoomba

More Stories

letter to the editor toowoomba
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        COURT: How ice has ruined M’boro woman’s life

        Premium Content COURT: How ice has ruined M’boro woman’s life

        News She had a strong work history and had been living an exemplary life until she moved...

        Election debates on this week: We want to hear from you

        Premium Content Election debates on this week: We want to hear from you

        News Candidates will go head to head on Tuesday night

        Behind battle lines of bush blaze near M’boro

        Premium Content Behind battle lines of bush blaze near M’boro

        News Firefighter describes conditions at scene of wind-fuelled fire