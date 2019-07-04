'Enough is enough': M'boro gun thief gets jail sentence

Damien Rodger Waldock was arrested by police after he was found with two shot guns and ammunition matching the description of weapons stolen in March from Wide Bay Seedlings.

A BIZARRE story involving stolen weapons and an accidental shooting has ended in a jail sentence for a Maryborough man.

On April 15, police were given a tip-off that Damien Rodger Waldock had shot himself in the groin.

Police did a welfare check at a Dundathu address and found Waldock with a bandaged leg.

He told police he was shot in the thigh while in a forest.

A search of the property uncovered two guns and ammunition matching the description of weapons stolen from Wide Bay Seedlings in March.

Waldock was arrested and taken to the Maryborough watchhouse.

He was then transferred to Maryborough Hospital for treatment of the bullet wound.

Waldock applied for bail the next day but was refused because he was already on parole for different offences.

He appeared in Maryborough Magistrates Court on Wednesday via video link from Maryborough Correctional Centre where he had been since April 16.

The court heard Waldock and co-accused Andrew Upton broke into Wide Bay Seedlings on March 1 by forcing open a glass sliding door.

They then opened a locked safe with a screwdriver and took a .22 calibre long-arm rifle, a short action shotgun and ammunition.

Police prosecutor sergeant Glenn Whittle said police recovered the stolen weapons, but the barrel was sawn off the .22 calibre rifle, and the serial number was ground off the second gun.

Defence lawyer Morgan Harris said his client regretted his actions and was aware the courts would only give him so many chances.

Mr Harris said Waldock had struggled with drugs and alcohol since he was a teenager but was now aware of his "triggers".

Magistrate Terry Duroux told Waldock "enough was enough".

"You have let yourself down quite significantly," Mr Duroux said.

"If you keep coming back, the courts are going to say your prospects of rehabilitation are very low.

"When you get out don't involve yourself in that sort of nonsense or you'll end up exactly where you are."

Waldock pleaded guilty to four charges, including receiving tainted property.

He was convicted and sentenced to 16 months in jail with an immediate parole eligibility date.