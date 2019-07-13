ENSHRINING HISTORY: Memorials, air shelter to be preserved

MEMORIALS POLISHED UP: $30,000 in State Government funding will be spent on restoring the Brooweena War Memorial Bridge (pictured) and Cenotaph, along with the Tiaro War Memorial Cenotaph. Separate funding will go towards restoring a WWII air raid shelter in Maryborough.

HISTORIC memorial sites across the Fraser Coast, including a rare air raid shelter in Maryborough, will be restored after a windfall of funding from the State Government.

Under the Queensland Veterans' Memorial Grants Program, $30,000 will be spent on restoring the heritage-listed Brooweena War Memorial Bridge and Cenotaph and the Tiaro Cenotaph.

In a separate allocation from the State Government, Maryborough MP Bruce Saunders announced more money would be spent on restoring a former World War II air raid shelter in Maryborough's Lennox St, after it had fallen into disrepair over the years.

Two of the four WW2 air raid shelters across Queensland are located in the Heritage City.

Mr Saunders told the Chronicle it was against his beliefs that memorials should be left in a shabby state.

"We've got to make sure they look the best, for the people who gave their lives,” Mr Saunders said.

"Some of the small communities are looked over, they don't have a lot of money to do the restoration themselves.

"These are intricate parts of our military trail, it's a tribute to those men who gave their lives for us.”

The Lennox St shelter was heritage-listed in 1992.

Mr Saunders announced funding from the Department of Transport and Main Roads would help repair the site, following concerns it would need to be demolished.

The second air raid shelter, located at the Maryborough Train Station, has been incorporated into the Fraser Coast Military Trail, a military memorial trail that charts the wartime history of the Fraser Coast.

Fraser Coast Tourism and Events chair Greig Bolderrow said if the air raid shelters were not preserved, it would be a part of the region's history "we will never get back”.

"It's really important for young people to learn about military history, that's why it's exciting for sites like the Gallipoli to Armistice Memorial and the Maryborough Colonial History Museum,” Mr Bolderrow said.

"Plus it's good for the town: hundreds of school kids touring at any given time brings a boost to the economy.”