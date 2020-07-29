Menu
Hervey Bay baby Annie Sakurako Baker
News

ENTER NOW: Fraser Coast’s cutest baby 2020

Jessica Grewal
29th Jul 2020 11:45 AM
IT'S been a rough year so we're lightening things up with a bit of baby joy.

If you're one of the many Coast parents who welcomed a bub in the past year (or a treasured grandchild, godchild, niece/nephew etc recently came into your life) we'd love you to share a picture of bub with their name (first and last), age and why they deserve the title.

Entries can be posted on our Facebook page (see screenshot of post below for guide) or emailed to editorial@frasercoastchronicle.com.au

How to enter our cutest baby competition.
We understand if it's not your thing - scroll on past.

If you're keen to join the 100 plus people who have already entered however, you've got until 7pm tonight (Wednesday 29/07) to get your entries in.

All entries will be collated into a poll which opens Friday.

Get in quick and good luck!

