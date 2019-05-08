Entertainment, homemade treats and a tea for $10

Sit down and relax with entertainment and home made food at Sixty and Better's Australia's Biggest Morning Tea.

THE time has come once again to raise our cups to help find a cure for cancer.

For more than a decade the Hervey Bay Sixty and Better Healthy Ageing Program Inc members have been raising funds for life-saving treatment and research for the Queensland Cancer Council's Biggest Morning Tea and this year is no different.

President of the local organisation, Mark Westbrook, encouraged locals to get on board.

"It's a perfect way to spend a fun morning while raising valuable funds for such a worthy cause. Come dressed in all colours to represent all cancers," Mr Westbrook said.

There will be entertainment by the Rolling Bones Players, a giant raffle, guest speaker Megan Lynch from the McGrath Foundation, a doodle competition and, of course, lots of yummy treats and a cup of tea.

The event will be held on Thursday, May 16, at Dan Dinna house, 459 Boat Harbour Dr, Torquay, from 9am to noon. Entry is $10.

To make booking, phone 41946781.