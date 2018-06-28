Entire Maroons squad to visit Hervey Bay on Tuesday

LEAGUE: Every Queensland player selected in the Maroons' Origin III team will be at Hervey Bay on Tuesday - and they are ready to meet the entire Fraser Coast.

The Maroons Fan Day will be held at Seafront Oval from 9am to 1pm, with player autographs, skills clinics, photo opportunities, an exclusive luncheon at the Beach House Hotel and live entertainment part of Queensland's annual visit to a regional centre.

It will be the last time mercurial fullback Billy Slater, the 30-Origin veteran and Melbourne Storm legend, will be part of the State of Origin preparation as a player, while the man considered one of the greatest players of this generation, 32-Origin star and captain Greg Inglis, will also be here.

It could be a homecoming of sorts for Bundaberg duo Felise Kaufusi and Coen Hess, both of whom were part of Queensland's team in the first two Origin games.

Queensland will name its team Sunday night, with players and coaches arriving Tuesday morning.